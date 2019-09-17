Sterling man arrested for breaking into Loudoun County High School

Gabriel D. Brow, 40, was charged with burglary, trespassing, and destruction of property.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man is behind bars for forcibly entering a Loudoun County High School early Monday morning.

Deputies say Gabriel D. Brow, 40, was charged with burglary, trespassing, and destruction of property.

Deputies were called to Park View High School shortly before 2:30 a.m. by Safety and Security personnel with Loudoun County Public Schools for reports of a burglary in progress at the high school.

According to a press release, Brow could be seen on surveillance video damaging an outside door to get inside before heading towards the teacher’s lounge inside the school. He was taken into custody without incident by LCSO Deputies with the assistance of a Town of Herndon Police Department K9 unit.

Authorities say no weapons were found on the suspect and no one was inside the school at the time of the incident. Brow is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond review when he is sober.