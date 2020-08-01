Sterling community shows support for local cafe after customer confrontation goes viral

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — In most situations, the customer is always right. This wasn’t the case for a customer at a Northern Virginia cafe who refused to wear a mask.

It all started on Sunday, when a customer came to Ridgetop Cafe in Sterling and was asked by the manager to put on a mask. Another cafe customer caught the confrontation on camera and published it to Facebook.

The manager, Amanda Holz, says she feels really bad the video surfaced, but since it was posted online, the Sterling community has shown support for the cafe.

“You should see how the community has rallied around us after this video went viral on Facebook. These people have been sending us flowers, and making sure they come by… all kinds of things like that have been happening this week,” said Holz.

The cafe customer who recorded the video, asked WDVM to remain anonymous. She said the woman in the store recorded the confrontation on her Facebook Live which prompted her to post the video.

“Well the woman who was upset had shared her perspective and I thought it was important to kind of share another perspective,” said the cafe customer.

In addition to sharing both sides of the story, she wanted to remind the community about being mindful to others: “Just kind of remind people that we’re all in this situation together. We’re all navigating a very difficult time and it’s important to be considerate of that while also treating people with dignity and respect,” she stated.

Ridgetop Cafe requires customers to wear masks so that they can keep their doors open.

“If we start ignoring the guidelines, we may have to shut back down again and that wasn’t fun either,” said Holz.

Recently, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said they are increasing checkups on businesses to make sure they are staying compliant to COVID-19 safety regulations.

Community members continue to show their support on social media and in person.

