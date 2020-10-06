Sterling based charity “Hats for Zoe” makes hats for premature infants

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Jen Lofquist, Hats for Zoe Founder said in the summer of 2018, one of her friends had a premature baby named Zoe, and she lived 47 days at the NICU unit.

Lofquist said when she found out the news Zoe died, she instantly called Inova Children’s Hospital to see if they accepted knitted hats. She also went to Facebook to spread the word, receiving 87 hats in her first year.

“This is something for Zoe, and for all the friends she didn’t get to meet. I thought 87 hats was amazing, so I decided to do this every year. We start in the Summer and the next year I put out more Facebook fillers,” said Lofquist.

Last year the charity donated 437 hats to Inova Children’s Hospital. Lofquist said she collects hats through mid-October for the upcoming holiday season.

“Premature babies have a wide range of sizes, from very new to almost 8 pounds. We collect and make a large range of sizes,” said Lofquist.

Hats for Zoe officials said this a way to provide a little bit of comfort for families during a difficult time. To get involved with Hats for Zoe click here.