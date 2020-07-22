Staying safe during heat advisories

LOUDOUN COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — One county created a catchy acronym to make sure residents stay safe during heat advisories.

Loudoun County Fire Department is putting emphasis on S.H.A.D.E. meaning to shelter indoors, stay hydrated, adjust activity levels, dress in loose clothing and evaluate signs of heat stroke.

“All of our partners locally, public safety, government, health officials are all encouraging people to be careful. We know they want to get outside, they’re tired of being stuck in their homes, but we just want them to take proper precautions because it’s so hot outside ” said Laura Rinehart, Public Information Office of Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Rinehart also added how important it is to check on your elderly neighbors as temperatures continue to rise.

These tips are important reminders as more are staying home and as temperatures continue to rise.