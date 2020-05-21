Stay Home Virginia: Northam shares new website of housing resources for those impacted by COVID-19

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam shared new resources to protect Vrginians from eviction as well as those who have lost their jobs or income to due COVID-19.
One of these resources is called “StayHomeVirginia.com“. It’s a new website meant to help Virginians navigate housing programs, services, and resources. These resources include relief for private mortgage holders, multifamily complexes, and tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Ralph Northam said, “This public health crisis has created unprecedented housing challenges, regardless of whether you rent or own a home. Right now many Virginians are struggling to make next month’s rent or mortgage payments. These resources will help Virginians get the information they need.”
