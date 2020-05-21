Stay Home Virginia: Northam shares new website of housing resources for those impacted by COVID-19

These resources will help Virginians get the information they need

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam shared new resources to protect Vrginians from eviction as well as those who have lost their jobs or income to due COVID-19.

One of these resources is called “StayHomeVirginia.com“. It’s a new website meant to help Virginians navigate housing programs, services, and resources. These resources include relief for private mortgage holders, multifamily complexes, and tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “This public health crisis has created unprecedented housing challenges, regardless of whether you rent or own a home. Right now many Virginians are struggling to make next month’s rent or mortgage payments. These resources will help Virginians get the information they need.”

