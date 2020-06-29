Statewide freeze on evictions is up, new rent relief program expected to begin Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The statewide freeze on eviction proceedings issued by Governor Ralph Northam ends on Monday leaving thousands of Virginians at risk of losing their homes.

On Thursday, the Governor announced a new rent relief program for Virginians will launch on June 29, but some fear it won’t be enough.

The new program, launched by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, will use $50 million in CARES Act funding to cover payments for applicants.

The governor is also calling on local judges to help.

In a letter to chief general district court judges across Virginia, the Governor asks courtrooms to delay hearing eviction cases until July 20, 2020 to allow tenants who need assistance to apply.

That's why today, I also called on chief general district court judges around the Commonwealth to delay hearing eviction cases in their localities until July 20—this is the right thing to do, and they have the authority to do it.



Some advocates fear many will fall through the cracks.

The Legal Aid Justice Center has said the only way to make sure all Virginians are protected is to extend the freeze rather than leave the decision to local judges.

Governor Northam says the statewide freeze was only temporary so the state had time to come up with a rent relief program.

The administration said more information about the program would be available Monday, June 29 when the program launches.