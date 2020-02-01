States can cap government spending on Medicaid with new “block grant”

President Trump attempted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act in 2017, before Senator John McCain voted against the move.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Thanks to a new Trump administration plan, states across the country may now apply to set up a Medicaid block grant to cap government spending on the program.

Senator Tim Kaine, who helped introduce Medicare-X to provide Medicare in every zip code, is fighting back. There is no limit to how much Medicaid is permitted to pay to provide medical care to low-income people. These block grants would limit that spending. On Friday, Senator Kaine took a break from impeachment proceedings to say the president is “going back on a campaign promise” he made not to cut Medicaid.

“I’ll tell you this is one senator that’s going to — tooth and nail — battle with every ounce of my energy to stop this administration from slashing Medicaid,” Kaine said.

