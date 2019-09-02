State of emergency for Virginia, anticipating Hurricane Dorian impact

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — With predictions of Hurricane Dorian impacting southeastern Virginia starting Thursday this week, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency.

Potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian include coastal and inland flooding, storm surge, damaging winds and prolonged power outages, the Office of the Governor said in a press release on Monday.

“I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well,” Northam said.

According to the Office of the Governor, declaring a state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with the state of North Carolina. 

Virginians residing in eastern and coastal Virginia can find planning resources at VAemergency.gov/make-a-plan

