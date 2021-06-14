Starkist relocating headquarters to Fairfax County

The company will be relocating its headquarters to Reston, Va. (Courtesy: FCEDA)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that food company Starkist Co. announced they will be moving their headquarters to Fairfax County.

“At StarKist we are committed to growing our business in Virginia,” Andrew Choe, president and CEO of StarKist Co., said in a press release. “We expect to have more than 80 employees working from our new Reston headquarters starting in April 2022, and look forward to becoming active members of the Fairfax County business community.”

Starkist is investing $3.6 million to relocate their main operations from Pittsburgh, PA to Virginia.

The company will occupy nearly 24,000 square feet of office space at 1875 Explorer St., located in Reston.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) worked to bring the project to the state and will support job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Victor Hoskins, President & CEO of the FCEDA, says the move will help Virginia’s economic growth.



“It will bring 83 jobs, mostly executive jobs, they will be receiving 24,000 square feet which is good for the real estate. These food-related industries are now coming here because they see talent here, talent coming out of our schools, particularly our business schools,” said Hoskins.

The state was in competition for the project with Maryland for the Starkist headquarters relocation.