STAFFORD, Va. (WDVM) — A daycare owner has been arrested after three babies were taken to the emergency room after being in her care.

Police said the children, all one-year-olds, were rushed to the hospital after eating goldfish crackers containing THC.

Police responded to the Stafford Hospital on Mar. 2 after parents reported symptoms of drowsiness and incoordination. They also said their children’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

The children were all cared for at a daycare in the Windsor Forest subdivision in Stafford.

Investigators arrested the owner, 60-year-old Rebecca Swanner, on Thursday.

In a statement, police said one detective searched the daycare and found crackers around the toddler’s chairs. The goldfish crackers were sent to the lab for testing and recently returned positive for THC.

Swanner has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.

Police said she was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.