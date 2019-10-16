St. Lucy Project donates 5,000 pounds of food

ALIVE! has been delivering food to those in need within the City of Alexandria since 1969.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Despite the rain, volunteers in the City of Alexandria came out to help those in need on Wednesday.

Members of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s St. Lucy Food Project donated 5,000 pounds of food to ALIVE! Founded in 1969, ALIVE! is the largest safety net in the City of Alexandria and serves thousands of people every year. A total of 131 boxes were donated with non-perishable food items like canned goods, fruits and vegetables.

“I had great fortune in my life and it’s a great opportunity to help people who have been less fortunate in their lives and it makes me feel really good in particular when I can actually hand someone a bag of groceries who I know is in desperate need of food,” said Dennis Warnke, volunteer with ALIVE!

