St. James Catholic Church provides monthly drive-thru food distribution

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, Virginia has been doing a food distribution for a long time. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to change the way they do the food distribution.

The solution has been moving their distribution outside and making it a drive-thru pick-up.

“We are able to actually put bags and crates of food into the trunks of cars,” said volunteer Amy Steinbicker. “We can keep our distance and it seems to work really well.”

The drive thru also gives a way for the Church to continue to give back to the community.

“I think everyone feels the same way,” said Paul Scalia, Pastor at St. James. “We want to help out, we want to find some way to do good. But because of the restrictions, we don’t really know how to do that. And so, people were really grateful that we provided this opportunity for them to do something.”

St. James Catholic Church will continue to do their food distribution every first Friday of every month.