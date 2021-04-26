Springfield man arrested and charged with homicide in the murder of 2 teenagers

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested and charged Zachary Burkard, 18, with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say they responded to the area of 8000 block of Winding Way Court in Springfield to reports of a shooting on Sunday around 3:18 pm. According to officials, one juvenile victim was found inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Lifesaving measures were taken but the victim was pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

Officials say another juvenile victim was found in front of a home nearby suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Through an investigation, police learned that an argument that started on social media escalated and four teenagers went to the home listed at the above address to talk it out. Officials say a fight broke out and Burkard shot two of the juveniles at the home.

According to police, Burkard was found at the scene and taken into custody. Police say a firearm was also recovered at the scene.