Spotted lanternfly update in Winchester and Frederick County

VIRGINIA (WDVM) –The spotted lanternfly, a new invasive insect is wreaking havoc in Winchester and Frederick County, Virginia.

According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office, the City of Winchester is now considered “generally infested.” The spotted lanternfly is most commonly drawn to the tree of heaven, but they are also attracted to walnut and maple trees and other ornamental species.

“We are asking citizens, residents, and community members in Winchester and Frederick County to report any sightings, ask that community members do what they can on their own to help manage these pests,” said Mark Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office.

Sightings can be reported to the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office.