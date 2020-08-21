VIRGINIA (WDVM) –The spotted lanternfly, a new invasive insect is wreaking havoc in Winchester and Frederick County, Virginia.
According to the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office, the City of Winchester is now considered “generally infested.” The spotted lanternfly is most commonly drawn to the tree of heaven, but they are also attracted to walnut and maple trees and other ornamental species.
“We are asking citizens, residents, and community members in Winchester and Frederick County to report any sightings, ask that community members do what they can on their own to help manage these pests,” said Mark Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension Frederick County Office.
Sightings can be reported to the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County Office.
- Spotted lanternfly update in Winchester and Frederick County
- NCAA eligibility ruling solves some problems, creates others
- Police called to shooting in Southeast DC Friday afternoon
- Temperatures and humidity climb through the weekend and into next week
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App