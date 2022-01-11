Spotsylvania School Board appoints a new chair, fires superintendent

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Spotsylvania School Board voted in a new chair, and Superintendent Scott Baker was fired.

The almost four-hour-long meeting started with heated back-and-forth among the board members about the parliamentary procedure before longtime board member Kirk Twigg was ultimately voted in as the new chair.

Twigg’s first item of business after voting in a Vice-Chair and finishing the board’s restructuring was to fire Superintendent Baker. This caused more chaos among the board. Twigg said, “Dr. Baker is no longer with us. He is terminated this evening without cause. ” One board member chimed in, “You have to vote,” and a second, “Mr. Twigg, no he is not. There needs to be a motion and a vote.”

After a motion and a vote, the board voted 4-3 in favor of the termination.

The search for a new superintendent starts immediately. At this point, there is no interim replacement named.