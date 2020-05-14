Spend $50 or more at Ballston Quarter, get $20 for later

"They had their loyal customers and I think their loyal customers are still supporting them."

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Ballston Quarter’s restaurants and essential businesses are hanging on, thanks to its loyal customers and the power of the hashtag.

For the month of May, if a customer spends $50 or more, they’ll get a $20 reward card back by following the prompt on their receipt. If they snap a photo of their food and upload it to social media with the hashtag #DineDelightDonate, $10 will be donated to Feed America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Residential buildings have opened over the last few years – some more actually opening this year or have opened over the last few months – so there’s a lot of people in the area and many of them are ordering carryout or delivery,” said Ballston Quarter’s Senior Marketing Manager Cristian Becker. “They had their loyal customers and I think their loyal customers are still supporting them.”

The promo is only for shops that are serving customers at the moment. More will be added as they’re able to open their doors.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM