Speed limit decreased on Seminary Road

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Drivers, slow down: the speed limit on Seminary Road has been lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph as part of Alexandria’s ongoing Vision Zero initiative.

Vision Zero aims to “eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.” The Traffic and Parking Board had previously recommended lowering the posted speed with a unanimous vote. The new signs have already been installed.

“Speed is a critical factor in the severity and frequency of crashes. This section of Seminary Road has the highest number of injury crashes per mile per year, compared to similar streets in Alexandria,” a release from the city said.

The release said that there were 249 crashes on the section of Seminary Road between I-395 and the city limits between Jan. 2016 and June 2021. Two of those crashes were fatal, eight resulted in “severe injury” and 59 resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. One other person died in a crash on Seminary Road at Fairbanks Ave. in September of this year.