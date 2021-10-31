Speed camera program begins in Fairfax City on Nov. 1

FAIRFAX CITY, Va. (WDVM) — New speed enforcement cameras placed near school zones in Fairfax City will be activated beginning Nov. 1.

Cameras were installed along Old Lee Highway, Fairfax Blvd. and Jermantown Rd. The cameras are a tactic to protect students who attend the city’s four schools, as well as construction workers.

“Portable cameras are available to enforce reduced speed limits in highway work zones to protect city work crews and contractors working in the right of way,” read a press release from the city.

Fines can be as high as $100 dollars, and citations may also be issued once a car exceeds the active school zone speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour.

To help residents adjust, those who are caught speeding will only receive a warning citation during the first 30 days.