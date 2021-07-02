Special waste pick-ups in Fairfax County changing from 12 to 2 cubic yards

Special pick-up for Fairfax County changing starting July from 12 to two cubic yards.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Special pick-ups are undergoing changes starting July for residents who receive trash and recycling collection from the county.

For years, the maximum amount of special pick-ups has been 12 cubic yards collected at no charge. After analysis, the county reduced the maximum free collection limit from 12 to two cubic yards.

Alan Phillps, Assistant Superintendent for Fairfax Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, listed a few items that will be accepted for pick-up.

“Large bulky items like tree, brush trimming, couches, furniture, metal and electronic waste,” said Phillps. “Effective July 1st, we will be reducing our allowable pick up to two cubic yards per customer per commodity.”

Starting this month, there will be a charge to remove piles larger than two cubic yards. For a full list of changes, click this link here and go to the Accepted Materials section.

