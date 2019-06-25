Special Grand Jury hands down new indictments in EDA case

Michelle Henry was charged with two counts of embezzlement as a result

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Exactly one month after former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald was arrested, another member of the Authority was placed behind bars.

The Special Grand Jury impaneled in the investigation handed down additional indictments on June 21: eight indictments for McDonald, 42, of Front Royal, Virginia; and two indictments for former Administrative Assistant Michelle “Missy” Henry, 56, also of Front Royal. Henry was arrested Monday afternoon by Virginia State Police troopers.

McDonald, who was arrested on May 24, faces an additional six counts of embezzlement and two counts of fraud. Two of those embezzlement counts are directly linked with Henry; both women are accused of stealing money from the EDA between the dates of September 1, 2014 to December 30, 2016 and October 1, 2016 to December 30, 2016.

Appearing in the Warren County Circuit Court Tuesday morning, Henry’s counsel, Ryan Nuzzo, requested his client be released from the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on bond to help care for her disabled husband.

“If she were a flight risk, she would have run by now,” Nuzzo told Judge Thomas Horne, who came out of his retirement to act as a substitute for Judge Clay Athey, adding that Henry is an active member of her community.

However, Horne denied her bond, saying Athey had requested Henry be held without bond upon her arrest.

McDonald, who was transferred to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center earlier in the month, is due in court July 15, while Henry is due back in court on the 19.