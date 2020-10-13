SPCA holds Wag-O-Ween pet food drive

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–It’s not Halloween, it’s Wag-O-Ween. The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is collecting food for pets as part of their festivities during the month of October.

The Wag-O-Ween drive-up pet food drive will be held through October 16th from 10 AM-5 PM. The SPCA is asking the community to donate dry pet food. The food will be used for the SPCA’s Pets for Life Program which aims to keep pets out of the shelter system.

The van collecting donations will be located at the SPCA on 111 Featherbed Lane.