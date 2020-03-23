South Riding men charged in distribution of counterfeit Xanax

Officials said 20 year-old Adam Khan and 19 year-old Raheem Khan have been charged with felony possession with the intent to distrubute

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Two South Riding men have been arrested for distributing counterfeit Xanax.

Loudoun County Sheriff officials have now arrested the two men after a two month investigation of them distributing counterfeit Xanax. Officials said 20 year-old Adam Khan and 19 year-old Raheem Khan have been charged with felony possession with the intent to distrubute a schedule IV narcotic.



Officials said when a search warrant was conducted they found 6,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, four firearms and over $10,000 in cash. Both men were taken in Manassas with the help of Prince William County Police department and Virginia State Police. According to officials the two men attempted to flee authorities on foot and discarded hundred of Xanax bars packaged for distribution.

The two men are now at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.