South Lake culinary students offer to-go meal service for faculty and staff

RESTON, Va. (WDVM)– Although cooking skills are being put to the test at South Lake High School, students are using them in a way to help give food to the community.

Kaitlyn Montesa, Culinary Student said, “When we’re in person, we’re very hands-on and I feel like I’m learning more when I’m doing what I’ve been told.”

Montesa is an aspiring chef. She said as she continues to learn kitchen techniques, she also is learning other soft-skills, like time management. Montesa said an average day in the kitchen is preparing for a new idea

“We always have a new menu every week that my chef puts out, so people can choose what they want to eat. We make ginger sandwich cookies and we’re also working on southwest chicken wraps prepping for Thursday. Thursday is when we actually finish everything for the customers,” said Montesa.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, culinary students along with their chief, Cynthia, came up with the idea to offer To-Go services to the school’s faculty and staff who are working remotely. Organizers said they have to sell the food the students make to raise money for the program.

Cynthia Stowers, Culinary Arts Instructor said, “There’s so very little to look forward to and a meal that you don’t have to pack yourself and do the night before is fun.”

Culinary students will continue to make meals to serve for faculty and staff and other members of the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.