South King Street to close on Friday and Saturday evenings

LEESBURG, V.a (WDVM) — South King Street in Leesburg will be closed to traffic Friday and Saturday evenings starting this Friday.

Leesburg County announced the change today, allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor seating.

“It’s really to give customers a chance to enjoy their favorite restaurants while being able to sit outside and also help lessen the load on the inside of these establishments” said Leah Kosin, assistant public information officer.

Shopping in stores is encouraged, but there will not be any outdoor performances or entertainment. Customers will still be expected to maintain social distancing and not congregate in groups.

The streets will close at 3:30 pm and outdoor dining will begin at 4pm.