South County High School students knit to give back

LORTON, Va. (WDVM)– Hats, scarves, and pillowcases are just half of what the students at South County High School are knitting to give back to a program called S.O.M.E.

Librarian Lisa Muir has been involved with S.O.M.E for seven years and she said they want to provide a community service opportunity where students could produce a hat or a scarf to give to a shelter or to an organization like S.O.M.E, So Others Might Eat.

Fairfax County Public Schools said it gives students this opportunity so they can become more well-rounded by giving them lifelong skills.

With over 50 students involved in this program, Muir also said that the students realize that the world is bigger than just them. Student Avril Silva said she just started a few months ago and it’s been a really enriching experience for her.

Students at S.O.M.E take time out of their school schedules to work on their knitting or sewing projects in the library. Sixty-two hats and scarves have already been completed so far.