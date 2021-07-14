Son arrested for allegedly murdering his dad

Virginia

CLIFTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced an arrest in Tuesday’s stabbing that left one Clifton man dead. Police charged Carter Setti-Camfiord with second-degree murder of his dad, Jason Camfiord.

Police officers believe Setti-Camfiord stabbed his dad in the home they both resided in, and then proceeded to intentionally jump in front of a moving vehicle nearby. Setti-Camfiord then allegedly reported to the driver he had stabbed someone. Authorities immediately detained him and took him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries from the crash. Officers found his dad suffering from upper-body trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is the 12th homicide this year in Fairfax County.

