Some of this year’s holiday shopping trends

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — 2020 brought many changes, and holiday shopping trends have been no exclusion. What were some of this year’s biggest trends?

WDVM spoke with Tanger Outlets National Harbor’s general manager, Juan Carlos Linares, about some of the biggest changes this year when it comes to purchasing presents in 2020.

Linares said some of this year’s most popular gifts were shoe wear, noting big-name brands such as Nike and Ugg as best-sellers.

Linares also said designer brands, such as Michael Kors and Pandora, were also big-ticket items this holiday season.

Another change is that shoppers felt more comfortable shopping in an outdoor setting this year, although there were smaller — and not as many — groups.



“We’re seeing a lot less folks that are strolling and are there to simply take in the beautiful environment,” said Linares.

Another noticeable trend was the lack of window shopping.

“They’re mainly there with a purpose, with a shopping list and they’re in and out,” said Linares.

The manager also said that most stores had time limits to enforce social distancing, and lines in front of the stores were common this year.