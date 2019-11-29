Some Leesburg residents choose to Black Friday shop, then do online shopping for the better deals

There's alot of variety here, I have alot of young adults I buy for so theres a little bit of everything you know something for everyone here and usually I find pretty good deals here.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– The Leesburg outlets were filled with excited shoppers on Black Friday, wanting to get in on the holiday deals.

The outlets opened 6 p.m. on thanksgiving day and were open until 10 p.m. Friday night. There were plenty of shoppers inside of the outlets and even out in the parking lot were taking a look around to see whats on sale.



But the question remains, what really brings people out and about to shop, when they can get sales just as easily online?

One shopper says she finds better deals when she goes to the store herself.

Ashlie Musshegerle, shopper said, “There’s a lot of variety here, I have a lot of young adults I buy for so there’s a little bit of everything you know something for everyone here and usually I find pretty good deals here.”

Officials do not have the statistics for this year’s black Friday turnout yet but the Leesburg outlet expected to see over 15,000 people.