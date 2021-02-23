Some Fairfax County Kindergarten students return to school

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Students are slowly but surely making their way back into the classrooms. Pre-K and Kindergarten students were among the second wave of students to return Tuesday.

Graham Road Elementary School Principal Lauren Bagini said they have been waiting for this day for almost a year, and she’s excited it’s finally here. Although excitement is high Bagini said she knows COVID-19 isn’t over and safety measures are in place.

Safety precautions such as Plexiglas dividers at teacher’s desks, masks being worn at all times, and social distancing measures.

Starting March 2nd FCPS will being phasing in student in 8th, 9th, and 12th grade.