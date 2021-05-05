Some closed library branches could reopen this summer in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — More than one year after all Arlington Public Library branches closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some closed library branches could reopen this summer.

This summer and fall, the library is looking to reopen four branches that currently only allow people to drop books off.

According to library officials, the plan is to expand open locations after July 1 to hire and train new staff. The Aurora Hills Branch could open in July, and the Cherrydale and Glencarlyn branches could open by the fall or sooner if possible.

Summer Reading will start June 1, and library officials are planning some additional outdoor activities.