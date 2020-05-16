Some Catholic Diocese are now re-open, mass is back

I was very surprised, I was moved to be together with the people again

WINCHESTER, VA. (WDVM)– Phase One of the Forward Virginia Plan is delayed in Northern Virginia, however some parishes outside of Northern Virginia are now open again.

Beginning May 16th, parishes outside of Northern Virginia are permitted, but not mandated to resume public celebration of the Mass. Father Bjorn Lundberg, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus has started Mass.

“Mass the first time yesterday was emotional for me,” said Father Lundberg. “I was very surprised, I was moved to be together with the people again, I missed them and everything that I didn’t anticipate. At first, it was kind of hard because having people back at church is a wonderful thing.”

Although this is a soft launch, Lundberg said he is still following proper safety measures and has made changes in his parish to keep parishioners safe.