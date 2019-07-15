Soliciting prostitution charges dropped against former mayor Hollis Tharpe

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — In April, former Front Royal mayor Hollis Tharpe was indicted for allegedly soliciting prostitution. In a court hearing on Monday, the case was dismissed.

Witness, Cynthia Bailey, who is currently facing charges for running a prostitution operation out the same massage parlor Tharpe allegedly visited, was brought to the stand to testify. She pleaded the fifth by refusing to answer any of the prosecution’s questions.

“Because she was the only person present during the actual alleged solicitation we were unable to go forward becauase we did not feel that we had evidence to support our charge at this time,” said special prosecutor Heather Hovermale.

Now that Tharpe’s charges have been dropped, he tells WDVM he plans to run for mayor again.