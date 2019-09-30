Sole man: Cobbler opens up on the decline of his profession

In an age of consumerism, a shoemaker shares his view on his industry

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Dong Chae Kim spends his days saving soles.

“This place is the only shoe repair anywhere near here,” Kim said of his shop, Tony’s Shoe Repair. “You hear about shoe repairs closing all the time, but you don’t hear about them opening up.”

Kim’s older brother, Dong Chu Kim, who also goes by the name Tony, ran the shop from 2003 to 2018, when his stomach cancer worsened to the point that he was forced to close the store for a year.

The younger Kim re-opened the store last May, and has been kept busy with the near-constant stream of customers, dropping off shoes, picking up shoes, creating custom belts and shoes, even fixing items that customers bring him simply because they don’t know where else to go.

“Ultimately, I may have to train someone, but who wants to do this? That’s the problem. No one wants to do this,” he said. “It’s not like I’m an iT guy or a computer guy or I’m this or that. You’re just a shoemaker.”

Just a shoemaker, in an age of fast fashion and online shopping.

“It’s a use and throw away world right now,” said Kim. “[People] don’t buy shoes that are easily repaired. So if they took it to some stores, some stores don’t want to work on them. They just say trash it and buy another pair.”

He says he tries to find ways to repair all the products people bring to him, but the newer shoe designs are getting more and more difficult to recreate.

Still, he implores consumers to think before they toss a mildly damaged product into the trashcan.

“Don’t throw anything away,” Kim said. “If you like it, see if it can be fixed first.”

