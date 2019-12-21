Solar initiative in Fairfax County could cut down $60 million in electricity avoidance

This is a great opportunity for Virginia governments to put solar on there facilities with no upfront cost

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County government officials recently announced contracts with multiple solar power purchase agreements. Officials say this is the largest initiative of its kind in Virginia to date.

Clean energy is the goal and the solar PPA initiative will make it easier to pursue renewable energy projects. Officials say this could lead to more than $60 million in electricity cost avoidance for Fairfax County residents.

Officials also say solar arrays will be installed at schools and park sites as part of the initiative.

Kam Bizagazi, Director of environmental and energy coordination said “This is a great opportunity for Virginia governments to put solar on there facilities with no upfront cost. The benefit of this is, one there’s no cost to the county rate payers, there’s no cost to the county government and we have the ability to buy electricity from a third party provider who owns and maintains these facilities.”

Fairfax County is excited to take a big step towards a future with more sustainable energy options.