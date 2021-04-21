SOL testing resumes this spring in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) announced Standards of Learning (SOL) testing will return this spring but testing results will be used differently.

The focus of this year’s results is to find out where students are excelling and where they’re struggling.

Once the tests are taken, VDOE hopes schools and teachers will be informed on how to help students recover from the past year of potential learning loss. The performance data will aid in developing a plan to design instructional and remedial programs to help students catch up.

The U.S. Department of Education is giving schools a little leeway.

“Most of our SOL tests are mandated by the U.S. Department of Education. They provided some flexibility in testing this year but have not waived the requirement that students complete the test like they did last year when all schools were closed. Here in Virginia, we’ve taken advantage of a lot of the flexibility they’ve provided, and we’ve given our schools flexibility on any SOL test the federal government does not require,” said VDOE superintendent, James Lane.

Additionally, VDOE said they’re taking the pressure off by not using the tests to rank schools this year.

All SOL tests will be taken in person. If you have questions or concerns about your child’s safety when they return to the classroom to take the exam, Lane said to reach out to your principal.