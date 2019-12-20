Soccer coach & wife charged with embezzling over $50K from teams

Jefferey and Berkeley Kern are each facing embezzlement charges, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said. Dec. 19, 2019

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The coach of a Loudoun-based youth soccer club and his wife, who volunteered with the club, are accused of embezzling over $50,000, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, is charged with five counts of embezzlement and Berkeley C. Kern, 46, is charged with two counts of embezzlement. They reside in Aldie, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said the couple both had access to at least one team bank account. Jeffrey coached multiple travel teams and had access to an unspecified number of team bank accounts. The club reported irregularities in the accounts which the sheriff’s office Financial Crimes Unit investigated. Investigators said “the couple accessed monies in the accounts on multiple occasions for personal use between 2015 and December 2018.”

The couple turned themselves in on Thursday and were released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a bond.