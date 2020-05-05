Soap for Hope: Lake Braddock 8th graders raise money for classmates in need

Nearly a quarter of science teacher David Kelly's students have immediate family members who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) — When eighth grade science teacher David Kelly found out he’d be receiving distance learning packets for his students to work on while taking classes online, he sent out a questionnaire. Kelly asked his students about their access to technology at home. He also added an optional question: Did they have immediate family members who’d lost their jobs to the pandemic? Out of 144 students, 23 percent said yes.

“I’ve been teaching for 11 years and doing curriculum development for six and coaching sports and I literally just stopped in my tracks and didn’t know the best way to go about teaching them,” Kelly said. “I put myself in their shoes and didn’t think I would necessarily want to learn about physics at this time and not be totally engaged in it.”

Before students were sent home, Kelly’s class was learning about chemistry. For the first week of distance learning, they put together a service learning plan: each student would make bars of soap. The soap would be sold. The money would go back to families in need. They’d call it Soap for Hope.

“I didn’t know what Mr. Kelly was thinking at first,” said eighth grader Massimo Illari. “I thought, like, are we going to learn anything?”

Hali Sipe and Erik Haupt had some questions about the soap making process. “I didn’t know if we were going to be mixing chemicals or if we were going to be melting down [the] soap base,” Haupt said.

The class spent the first week working on a research project. “We used our chemistry knowledge to research soap and see how the chemical composition of soap can destroy viruses and what it does to germs,” Kelly said. Starting week two, they made soap over video conference, like any other class.

“It kind of changes your day; gives you something to look forward to when you’re kind of isolated all alone. And we get to see Mr. Kelly making soap with us,” said Vivian Nguyen.

Every week, Kelly waits outside Lake Braddock Secondary School to collect the students’ bars of soap. He sits in a lawn chair while the soap piles up in a red suitcase.

“I sat outside the school the first day and it was like 9:20 and no one came. And I was like, ‘Oh gosh, what a bust,’” Kelly said. “And about five minutes later, it just started. Car after car. The first day, I had 200-something bars of soap, which was amazing. Just to see that they’re doing this for their own team, which is great.”

Kelly says the class has made nearly 600 bars. He says his house smells like Bath and Body Works. Anyone who donates $10 or more gets a bar of soap and a handwritten letter of thanks. Kelly says he’s shipped bars of soap as far as California.

Those drop-off days haven’t changed much since the first one. “You’ll see a line of cars and parents just saying…they’re actually doing an activity with their child at home, which is probably new, because most are probably just doing those packets and are probably just sitting in their room. They’re enjoying the ability to work with their student.”

Soap for Hope has started a GoFundMe. They’ve raised over $7,500 of their $15,000 goal. Once they’ve reached their goal, they’ll split the earnings evenly among families in need.