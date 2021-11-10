Smithfield man driving Audi hits trooper vehicle, person on motorcycle during I-95 police chase

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police apprehended a suspected hit-and-run driver on Interstate 95 in Hanover on Tuesday. As troopers tried to catch the suspect, they claim he hit two vehicles and did not stop until a trooper made contact with his vehicle.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Bryce Carter from Smithfield. He faces charges for attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony eluding.

State police attempted to pull over Carter while he was driving an Audi just after noon on Tuesday but he did not comply with the traffic stop and continued driving from I-95 south to Interstate 295.

Carter was driving between the right lane and right shoulder before crossing the lanes and entering a crossover from the left lane. Their police said he hit a different state trooper’s parked vehicle.

Carter kept going, taking a ramp onto I-95 north. Once on I-95, state police said he hit a motorcyclist from behind. The motorcyclist was able to exit safely.

Eventually, a trooper hit the Audi, causing Carter to drive off the right side of the road. State Police said he got out of the car but would not listen to police commands.

There was a “brief struggle” before police handcuffed Carter and treated him for minor injuries.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.