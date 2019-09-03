Smart 911 proven to save lives nationwide

Virginia

First responders can access your information immediately

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Smart 911 is now available to Frederick County, Virginia residents. It’s a system proven to be a life-saver, nationwide.

The Frederick County Public Safety Communications Office says Smart 911 saves critical time in emergency situations. You can create a safety profile on the Smart 911 website or on the app that includes information you want first responders to have immediately.

When a resident makes a 911 call, their profile is automatically displayed to the dispatcher.

“I am severely allergic to peaches, even on contact, so if I were to be having a reaction and my throat is closed up and I can’t talk to them on 911, they would already have my information,” said Bonnie Murphy, Frederick County resident.

People who create a profile will be better prepared in all towns and counties across the country that support Smart 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories