Smart 911 proven to save lives nationwide

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Smart 911 is now available to Frederick County, Virginia residents. It’s a system proven to be a life-saver, nationwide.

The Frederick County Public Safety Communications Office says Smart 911 saves critical time in emergency situations. You can create a safety profile on the Smart 911 website or on the app that includes information you want first responders to have immediately.

When a resident makes a 911 call, their profile is automatically displayed to the dispatcher.

“I am severely allergic to peaches, even on contact, so if I were to be having a reaction and my throat is closed up and I can’t talk to them on 911, they would already have my information,” said Bonnie Murphy, Frederick County resident.

People who create a profile will be better prepared in all towns and counties across the country that support Smart 911.