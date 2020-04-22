Small business emergency grant program gets approved in Arlington

A variety of industries from your favorite restaurant that you go to,the dry cleaners, and your dog walker can benefit from this grant

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington County will be implementing small business emergency grant programs for area businesses.

This emergency grant will provide financial assistance to small businesses in Arlington impacted by the COVD-19 pandemic. The grant program will provide up to $10,000 to businesses and non-profits with less than 50 employees, according to Arlington Economic Development officials.

Tara Palacios, Director of BizLaunch said “A variety of industries from your favorite restaurant that you go to, the dry cleaners, and your dog walker can benefit from this grant. We want to make sure that the money used for the grant will help them during the pandemic so that they can retain the employees that they have, that help them manage the day to day of the business.”

Officials said the goal is to have the application process up and running by early May.