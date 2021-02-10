Six new matters presented to Fairfax board by Chairman McKay, all passed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During Fairfax County’s board meeting on Tuesday, Chairman Jeffrey McKay introduced six board matters ranging in topics. All board items he presented were passed.

Chairman McKay presented matters to the board including hazard pay and one-time bonuses for some county employees, a letter to Governor Northam regarding teacher pay, improving policies to benefit the LGBTQ community and more.

Although $10 million of CARES funding will be given to some employees through hazard pay, McKay urged the board to set aside more funds to allot a one-time bonus for county employees as part of the third quarter budget.

“I typically don’t like one-time bonuses, there are some downsides to them, but the upside is I think this is exactly the type of environment we’re in that contributes to making bonuses a practical, doable solution to really value the work of all of our county employees,” said McKay during the meeting.

As for county teachers, Governor Northam recently proposed a 2% pay raise with one stipulation; each county would have to match it. McKay said a local match would be difficult due to budget shortfalls.

“We, at the local level, fund the lion’s share of the school’s budget and therefore we would have to pay the lion’s share of the cost of increasing the salary. You know, my encouragement to the governor, and I spoke to him yesterday about this, is if the state is serious about raising teacher pay, they should do it no strings attached,” stated Mckay,

McKay suggested that Northam suspend the match requirement and grant flexibility.

In addition — good news for the Fairfax LGBTQ community, the Municipal Equality Index (MEI) has significantly increased McKay announced.

“The 2020 MEI for Fairfax County, which is attached, showed a significant improvement from years past with a final score of 88 out of 100. In 2019, Fairfax County received a final score of 53…There’s still progress to be made. While 88 is a good score, we should be achieving 100% as some other localities have,” explained McKay.

All six matters presented by Chairman McKay can be found here: