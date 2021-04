ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) -- The Alexandria Police Department submitted its annual report of crimes to the FBI, showing an increase in more serious crimes in 2020 but a decrease in nuisance crimes.

The FBI classifies more serious crimes at Part 1 crimes, including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and auto theft. Alexandria saw 525 more of these offenses in 2020, 19% more than in 2019.