Silver Line Phase Two construction 99% complete

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Officials say Metro’s $6.2 billion Silver Line phase two project is finally on track for completion after over a year of delays.

“Construction is 99% complete, all of the stations are done, all of the pedestrian bridges are done, all of the entrance pavilions are done, but at this point, we’re moving into systems and getting the systems all connected and that’s our focus,” said Marcia McAllister, Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project Communications Manager.

McAllister said they’re working with WMATA daily to have systems testing and commissioning efforts to keep the project on schedule. Since construction workers have been allowed to work, COVID-19 has not had an impact on construction, but some small testing issues have come up. McAllister said issues are typical for a project of this scale as the finishing touches are being laid out.

Officials hope to hand the project over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in the late spring and then WMATA will make the final call on when the service will open.

In December, a WMATA official said she estimated the service will open in the fall of this year.