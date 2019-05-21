Sign installed to honor little-known historical figure born in Winchester

There are a number of people have never heard of Mr. Spottswood Poles, not even many residents of Winchester — the city Poles was born in.

“I’m afraid they don’t but that’s what we’re going to do something about because they should know about him,” George Schember of Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society says.

Tuesday morning the city of Winchester took a step to make sure people know the name Spottswood, by are installing a street sign in Jim Barnett Park in his honor. Poles was a baseball player in the Negro leagues who started his career in 1906 — but he wasn’t just any baseball player.

“He would be considered an unsung hero not just in the negro leagues for baseball, but also baseball in general, this guy was absolutely phenomenal,” William Montgomery of Shepherd University says.

Shepherd University student William Montgomery is a historic preservation major, and it just so happens that for his summer internship he’s learning all about Poles and his days on the field with the help of Handley library’s Stewart Bell Jr archivist.

“An outfielder, he played center field mostly occasionally left and right field, there was one instance where he played shortstop, but what he’s most renowned for is his batting average…326 to I think he had a couple seasons where he was batting 400 plus and once season where he batted 625,” Montgomery says.

Winchester officials say various individuals and groups have been pushing for Poles to get some type of recognition, George Schember of the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society is one of them.

“Besides his baseball career he was really a World War I hero, he was with an artillery group with an all-black unit, I think they were out of Harlem and he got all kinds of awards for that, medals,” Schember says.

Winchester officials say in addition to the street sign, a marker will soon be installed near the Bridgeforth baseball field with more details on poles’ life and accomplishments.

“Who’s is Spottswood Poles, let’s look that up, let’s discover who that is and that leads to discoveries of other people, and other stories and we’re hoping that this is the beginning of many other stories to come out, that we just don’t know about yet,” Justin Kerns of Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau says.

According to archive records, Poles played 17 seasons with the Negro baseball league but hasn’t been accepted into the baseball hall of fame because only two of them were fully recorded.