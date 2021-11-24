Shots fired in Alexandria police stand-off with alleged road rage suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department continues its response to a barricade situation in the 1000 block of Woods Place, which has been in a stand-off since Tuesday afternoon.

During the stand-off, the suspect fired several shots at officers, according to APD. Police have not discharged their weapons.

This stand-off took place after police received calls for shots fired during a road-rage incident. APD confirmed the incident through investigations and found the alleged suspect in his home located in the 1000 block of Woods Place.

When officers tried to apprehend the suspect Tuesday around 12 p.m., the suspect refused to surrender barricading himself in the home.

“Alexandria Police Department will make every effort to end this peacefully,” said Chief of Police Don Hayes. “I am proud of all the officers involved including the support officers from Fairfax County and the patience all the officers involved have exhibited.”

This incident is close to Alexandria City High School, according to APD. However, since school is closed for the holiday, students remain unaffected.

Police are asking residents to shelter in place. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to call APD at 703-746-4444.