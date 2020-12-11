Shooting suspect opens fire on Virginia State Police, initiates highway chase in rental box truck

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police say a suspect in a Harrisonburg shooting opened fire on a trooper before leading state police on a chase down Route 11 Thursday morning.

State police say the Harrisonburg Police Department issued a “Be on the Lookout” at 9:53 a.m. Thursday for Umar Burley, 50, of Baltimore after he shot a woman at a Motel 6 on South Main Street and fled the scene. Witnesses told police that the Burley left in a U-Haul box truck and was traveling north on Main Street.

At 10 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper saw the U-Haul truck traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 254-mile marker in Rockingham County. As the trooper pulled up to the vehicle, police say Burley reportedly out the back window of the trooper’s patrol vehicle and sped away.

State police say a pursuit was then initiated. Burley reportedly rammed several police cars and sideswiped a van on Route 11. State Police say they were able to box the truck in with their vehicles and force Burley to a stop on the southbound shoulder of the 22000 block of Old Valley Pike in Shenandoah County.

Police say Burley was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to Harrisonburg Police.

Police say the driver of the van that was sideswiped was uninjured. The trooper who was shot at and troopers involved in the chase are also uninjured. The woman who was shot by Burley is in is hospitalized in stable condition, but with serious injuries.

Burley is charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder.