Update: 2 teenagers shot after high school football game at Freedom High School

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Update: Two teenagers have been shot in the parking lot after a high school football game at Freedom High School Friday.

Prince William County Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower body, and a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the foot.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A meeting point for families was established at Northern Virginia Community College- Woodbridge Campus while police did a search of the area.

There is no active incident. No shooter has been identified or located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 703-792-6500.

—

Police are responding to Freedom High School after a shooting took place in the parking lot on Friday evening.

Police said that the scene is contained and they are currently conducting an investigation. They said to expect heavy police presence as it continues.