FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department continue to investigate a shooting that took place on Saturday night.

Fairfax Police responded to Gallows Road and Holly Road for a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and he continues to be treated. Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody.

Charges are pending as they continue this investigation.