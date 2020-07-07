Sheriff’s office investigates early morning homicide in Frederick County, Virginia

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Frederick County, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

The Frederick County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. Deputies said they found the victim, identified as Wayne Lamont Starks Jr., in a car in front of a home on Diamond Court. He was bleeding from his throat area while another man in the car was trying to help control the bleeding, deputies said. According to witness statements, Stark was found shot in the basement and was moved to the car so he could be driven to the hospital.

Frederick County Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Starks to Winchester Medical Center, where he died from his gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Investigators said they found a semi-automatic pistol which they believe is the weapon used to shoot Starks. According to their initial investigation, five other people were in the home when Starks was shot. A suspect has not yet been identified. Search warrants are being executed on the home, the sheriff’s office said in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.

Any unknown witnesses, or persons with information regarding this case are asked to contact the sheriff’s office and ask to speak to Investigator R.T. Swartz.

