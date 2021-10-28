Sheriff’s investigation incidents involving students inappropriately touching other students

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple incidents of one student inappropriately touching other students.

These incidents happened at Harmony Middle school when the county’s resource office learned from school staff on October 27 that a male student inappropriately touched another male student over their clothes in the hallway.

Detectives have learned that other male students were also inappropriately touched by the same student. However, according to a press release, they were not previously reported to school officials or law enforcement.